Gov. Inslee could make visit to Spokane this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee could make a visit to Spokane this week to discuss the current state of the pandemic in the county.

Spokeswoman Tara Lee said the visit is still in the works and if it does happen, it will likely be on Thursday.

The news of Inslee’s potential visit comes the same day that Spokane County surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The county saw its second highest single-day rise in new cases on Tuesday, with 53 new confirmed diagnoses. However, the county has not reported any COVID-related deaths in the past two weeks.

Inslee recently visited Yakima County, where cases have soared. The governor issued a proclamation requiring Yakima County residents to wear masks in public, giving businesses the legal right to deny service to customers who refuse to wear one.

If Inslee does come to Spokane, it will land on the same day that county health officer Dr. Bob Lutz will meet with the Board of Health to discuss the possibility of moving to phase 3. Spokane County has been in phase 2 for a month and Lutz has maintained that the county is not meeting the requirements to move forward in the state’s Safe Start plan, despite pushes from local elected leaders.

