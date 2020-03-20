Gov. Inslee asks President Trump to send U.S.S Mercy to aid in COVID-19 response

Governor Jay Inslee has asked President Trump to send the U.S.S. Mercy to Seattle to help medical staff in that area who are struggling to keep up with a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

In a letter addressed to the President on Tuesday, Inslee stressed the need for additional help, adding he anticipates Seattle-area hospitals will be in crisis by the end of March.

“With each day that passes, the number of available physicians and nurses in Washington decreases as illness and fatigue take their toll,” Inslee said.

“As the number of available medical professionals decreases, we do not have the ability to handle the surge in new COVID-19 patients on our own.”

The Navy hospital ship comes fully equipped with doctors, medical staff, and supplies- all of which Inslee said are all necessary to fighting the spread of the virus.

According to Inslee, Washington currently makes up 61% of the deaths caused by COVID-19.

“I can think of no better way to signal to the residents of Washington that their Federal government is fully committed to their health and survival that the sight of a large U.S. Navy hospital ship dropping anchor in the harbor at Seattle,” Inslee said.

You can read the full letter below.

On Tuesday, I sent a letter to Pres. Trump requesting he dispatch the U.S.S Mercy to WA. It would provide crucial medical capacity, staff and equipment to our region. There is no better way to show Washingtonians the fed. govt. is here to support them.https://t.co/8Se5zJPj2J pic.twitter.com/Qt6f4OibWg — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 20, 2020

