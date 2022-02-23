Gov. Inslee appoints Spokane man as chair of the Affordable Housing Advisory Board

Paul Trautman

OLYMPIA, Wash.– A Spokane man will the be person tasked with trying to end the housing crisis in Washington.

Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Paul Trautman as the chair of the Affordable Housing Advisory Board.

He’s served on the advisory board before and represented Eastern Washington. He has also worked for the cities of Bellingham and Spokane, administering affordable housing and community development funding and developing affordable housing.

“I’m very pleased to work the diverse and creative housing experts already serving on AHAB,” Trautman said. “It’s exciting to begin working with new tools brought forth by the Legislature to measure housing availability and affordability. I look forward to highlighting housing solutions that expand access to healthy and affordable housing for all Washington residents.”

Washington’s Office of Financial Management reported in June 2021 the state saw its population add 61,600 people. As of April 1 of last year, the population was 7,766,925.

His term will start on March 2 at the Affordable Housing Advisory Board’s quarterly meeting.

RELATED: Packed In: New York Times shines light on Spokane’s housing crisis

RELATED: Packed In: New York Times shines light on Spokane’s housing crisis

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.