Gov. Inslee announcing updates to ‘Safe Start’ proclamation Thursday afternoon

OLYMPIA, Wash.– Gov. Jay Inslee will address the media at 3 p.m. to give an update on his extension of the “Safe Start” proclamation.

He announced Wednesday afternoon the proclamation, which is currently in effect now, will be extended to July 9.

A press release from Inslee’s office said the extension includes some updates, one of which requires employers to cooperate with public health authorities in the investigation of COVID-19 cases and outbreaks.

It also includes additional requirements for employers to comply with the Department of Labor and Industries.

In Thursday’s press conference, Inslee will be joined by elected officials from Franklin, Benton and Yakima County as each of those communities are seeing a rise in cases, deaths and hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

