Gov. Inslee announces “Safe Start” reopening plan for long-term care facilities

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced Thursday a “Safe Start” phased reopening plan for long-term care facilities.

“We know that the COVID pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on Washingtonians who are living in our long-term care facilities,” said Inslee, “in the spring, by necessity, we implemented restrictions on [them], which included restrictions on visitations.”

This phased plan would allow families to visit loved ones in these care centers, who have been kept inside since the pandemic began.

“[It] has meant isolation for folks, now, for months,” said Inslee. “It’s made families who’ve missed their loved ones for Mothers’ Day, they missed Fathers’ Day, they missed seeing their friends and their relatives.”

Here's a look at the long-term care facilities reopening plan: @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/2PCgVGx070 — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) August 6, 2020

In Phase 1, facilities will allow “compassionate care,” window, outdoor and remote visits. In Phase 2 and 3, limited indoor visits would be allowed.

Phase 4 means visitation returns to normal.

To move through the phased plan, the care facilities would need to go 28 days without a resident or staff member testing positive for COVID-19, as well as have a 14-day supply of PPE on hand.

Qualifying to move through the phases is also dependant on the rate of COVID transmission in the counties—a long-term care facility that otherwise meets the criteria to advance a stage might have to wait if their county has high infection rates.

