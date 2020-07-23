Gov. Inslee announces rolled-back restrictions on restaurants, bars, ceremonies

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Inslee announced several restrictions for restaurants and bars, limiting capacity and prohibiting the sale of liquor after 10 p.m.

Effective next Thursday, restaurants can only serve groups from the same household, and bars can only serve patrons outdoors and only until 10 p.m. Tables must be reduced to only five seats.

CHANGES FOR WA:

-Weddings and Funerals: Ceremonies allowed, but receptions have max. occupancy up to 30 people

-Restaurants/Bars: Indoor dining limited to people of the same household

-No pool tables, darts, video games

Additionally, funeral or wedding receptions are prohibited, but services are allowed at a maximum occupancy of 30 people. That rule is effective August 6.

“We are in a position that could possibly be a Florida-like condition,” Inslee warned, referencing Florida’s increase

