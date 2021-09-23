Gov. Inslee announces extension of state’s eviction moratorium ‘bridge’ program
OLYMPIA, Wash.– Washington Governor Jay Inslee shared good news for those who may be facing eviction.
He announced Thursday the state’s eviction moratorium bridge would be extended to Oct. 31.
The Washington state eviction moratorium ended on June 30. However, Inslee continued to keep some protection for tenants with unpaid rent because of COVID-19. Those protections were set to expire on Sept. 30.
Inslee said that by the end of October he believes there will be no other needs for extensions.
More information about the eviction bridge program and resources can be found here.
