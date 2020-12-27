Gov. Inslee announces emergency $54M unemployment payout in wake of stimulus hold up

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Ted S. Warren FILE - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee wears a mask as he speaks during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Several states have been told to expect far fewer doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, but the reason remains a mystery as the company said Thursday, Dec. 17, that its production expectations remain unchanged. 750 words. Photo.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Inslee announced unemployment assistance for roughly 100,000 Washington residents, as federal pandemic benefits expire for millions of Americans.

This comes as President Trump holds off on signing Congress’s stimulus deal, pushing for bigger payouts to citizens.

Inslee issued the following statement:

“We are providing a bridge for some Washingtonians until the federal government finally acts. It is extremely unfortunate that the president has missed the deadline and allowed much-needed unemployment benefits to lapse for struggling workers and families. The relief bill was negotiated by his own administration, supported by both Republicans and Democrats and passed with overwhelming majorities in the House and Senate. His last-minute demands can and should be dealt with separately, but instead, the president has chosen to hold the entire relief package hostage.”

“In our state, we prepared for the possibility of a lapse in benefits and in anticipating it, we developed a plan for a one-time payment for those who have been receiving PUA benefits. Because we established a state backup plan, we can take action today to help some of those harmed by the president’s decision.

“Today, I am announcing that Washington state will provide $54 million to extend a one-time Pandemic Relief Payment to 94,555 people in our state who have been claiming PUA and will be immediately impacted by the lapse in federal benefits. The Employment Security Department will be issuing this state benefit later this week. This does not solve all the problems caused by the president’s inaction — we are doing what we can, but we simply do not have the ability to replace all of the unemployment supports in the relief package. However, for some people in our state who have been receiving PUA benefits, this will prevent an immediate loss of assistance at a time when they are most in need.

“Families and businesses will face devastating consequences if the president continues to block the bipartisan package. Hopefully he does the right thing and ultimately signs the bill. But, even if the legislation is signed in the days ahead, thousands of Washingtonians will lose at least a week of pandemic unemployment assistance — and that is unacceptable to me.”

According to the Governor’s Office, the emergency payout will be given out from the state’s Employment Security Department, and will go out to all pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) claimants as of the week of November 21.

Claimants will get $550, which the Governor’s Office says equates to around two weeks’ worth of unemployment benefits.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.