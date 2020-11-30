Gov. Inslee announces COVID-19 exposure notification tool for Washingtonians

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

pressureUA/iStock

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee and the Washington State Department of Health have announced the launch of WA Notify, an anonymous exposure notification tool to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

By downloading the free app, Washington residents will be alerted if they spent time near another WA Notify user who later tests positive for the virus.

WA Notify uses privacy-preserving technology and works without collecting or revealing any location or personal data.

“Secure, private and anonymous exposure notification technology is an important tool for Washington,” Gov. Inslee said. “We’ve deployed WA Notify in 29 languages so as many Washington residents as possible can protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities. I encourage everyone to start using WA Notify today so we can continue to work together to contain this virus.”

WA Notify can be enabled in iPhone settings or downloaded as an app from the Google Play Store for Android phones. App users can opt out at any time.

Several states in the U.S. including Virginia, New York and Colorado are also using this app.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.