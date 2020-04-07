Gov. Inslee announces actions to help small businesses in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced on Tuesday new actions aimed to help small businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of those actions is the Working Washington Small Business Grant, which provides up to $10,000 to businesses with less than 10 employees.

That money can go toward rent, utility bills, supplies, or other expenses needed to keep businesses afloat.

As of Friday, small businesses with 500 employees or less are eligible to apply for a forgivable loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Loans amount to two and a half months of a businesses’ average monthly payroll, and the remaining amount can be used for things like rent and utilities.

READ: Which small businesses are eligible for forgivable loans, and how to apply

Inslee said small business owners can also access a handful crisis planning tools and resources on the Washington State Department of Commerce’s website.

“We know this isn’t everything we need to recover. We know we have a long economic recovery ahead of us,” Inslee said. “The work ahead remains intense, and we are going to roll out every tool at our disposal while also expecting the federal government to live up to their obligations to our state.”

