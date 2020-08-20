Gov. Inslee allows museums, bowling alleys, U-pick farms to reopen in Phase 2 counties

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced that museums, bowling alleys and U-pick farms can reopen under certain guidelines.

“We have worked with stakeholders for weeks and sometimes months to arrive at these guidelines. We continue to balance the need for activities that contribute to physical, mental, and emotional well-being with the steps needed to control the virus,” said Inslee. “Our ability to reopen depends on every Washingtonian doing their part to ensure fewer, shorter and safer interactions.”

Under this new guidance, museums can remain open in Phase 2 counties as long as they follow certain guidelines. Additionally, bowling leagues and agritourism sites like tree farms and U-pick farms will be allowed to begin again in Phase 2 and 3 counties.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.