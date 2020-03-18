Gov. Inslee allocates $200 million to expand COVID-19 healthcare resources

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Governor Jay Inslee signed bills to expand hospital capabilities and resources amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Inslee signed the bills Tuesday afternoon, allocating $200 million to increasing hospital capacity, expanded COVID-19 testing, and providing resources to tribal health groups and vulnerable populations.

The bills also allows school and state employees to have more flexibility in their time off, letting them maintain benefits while they are away from work.

Inslee says the bills will make it easier for the state to hire healthcare workers, and will expand telehealth options for crisis responders.

