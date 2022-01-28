Gov. Inslee advocates for bill that outlaws politicians from lying about elections

by Will Wixey

Credit: Ted S. Warren, AP

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee testified in favor of Substitute Senate Bill 5843, which aims to disallow politicians from making false statements about in-state election results and election processes.

Inslee said “politicians are not above anyone else,” and that those in power that knowingly spread disinformation are reckless and malicious.

“The Big Lie, that we can’t trust our democracy to count the votes, has become a weapon,” Inslee said. “It’s being used all over America, including our state, and it will again incite violence.”

Inslee said the insurrection of the U.S. capitol was a direct result politicians of spreading lies to the public. He believes there is a growing number of candidates and elected officials who knowingly spread false information. He says this bill should protect both democracy and free speech.

The bill targets politicians that intend to incite lawlessness, undermine an election, or falsely claim they won. The bill would make these actions a gross misdemeanor.

