Gov. Brad Little extends Idaho’s stay home order through April 30, announces new amendments

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

FILE - In this March 13, 2020 file photo, Idaho Gov. Brad Little speaks at a news conference at his Statehouse office in Boise, Idaho. Legislation making abortion a crime in Idaho should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing the procedure has been signed into law by Little. The Republican governor signed the measure on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, according to his website. The measure includes exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. Criminal punishment would be a felony and apply to the person performing the abortion, not the woman. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little on Wednesday extended Idaho’s stay home order until April 30.

The order first went into effect on March 25 and was set to expire Wednesday night.

RELATED: Idaho left out of ‘Western States Pact’, Gov. Inslee points to lack of unity as the issue

Under the order, essential services, like grocery stores and medical facilities, will continue to stay open. Restaurants must continue closures of their dine-in facilities, but can still provide drive-thru or delivery options.

Little also announced amendments to the extended stay home order. As of Wednesday, some previously labeled non-essential services will be able to reopen and offer curbside delivery.

Additionally, out of state travelers who visit Idaho will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days after their visit. People performing essential duties will be excluded from this.

Little’s new order does not address the potential reopening of schools. That decision will be made by the Idaho school board moving forward.

Little encouraged Idahoans to continue to practice social distancing in an effort to continue flattening the curve.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.