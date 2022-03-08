Gov. Brad Little announces Idaho’s public health emergency will end April 15

Otto Kitsinger - freelancer, FR171002 AP FILE —Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the House Chambers at the state Capitol building, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Legislation for Idaho's biggest tax cut in history is heading to Little's desk who touted the plan in his State of the State Address last month.

BOISE, Idaho– Idaho’s public health emergency will be over soon.

Gov. Brad Little announced on Tuesday that the state would end the public health emergency on April 15, 2022.

Little said the emergency declaration serves as an “administrative function to recoup FEMA dollars for a variety of needs throughout Idaho.” He said without it, they would have never been able to give historic tax relief.

“Without the emergency declaration, Idaho would not be the state with the strongest economy in the nation,” Little said in part.

The activation of a statewide public health emergency since the start of the pandemic allowed the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to cover costs associated with the distribution of critical supplies. That includes ventilators and PPE, medical staffing, National Guard support, vaccine distribution, and other needs.

Only the governor can lawfully end an emergency declaration.

Little said state leaders are hopeful the recent decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths mean the pandemic is in a downward trend.

“For weeks, we have been closely examining the needs within Idaho’s healthcare system with an eye toward ending the public health emergency declaration as soon as possible. The April 15 timeframe provides an important bridge for hospitals and other healthcare providers to plan for the transition,” Little said.

The state still has funds to respond to COVID-19 if needs change.

Throughout the pandemic, Idaho remained open. There were no statewide mask nor vaccine mandates issued.

You can find more information on ending the emergency order and Gov. Little’s full statement here.

As of March 8, 2022, there had been 434,157 COVID-19 cases reported in Idaho. There are 4,796 deaths reported.

State health leaders said 925,367 Idahoans are fully vaccinated and 2,296,498 doses in total have been given.

You can find more COVID-19 information online.

RELATED: Bill to ban mask mandates passes Idaho legislative committee

PREVIOUS: Idaho teen is state’s second COVID-19 child death

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.