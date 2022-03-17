Got Zag swag? Send us your photos!

by Erin Robinson

Holly Jones These little Zags are ready for game day!

It’s game day for the Zags!

Tip off for the Bulldogs’ game against Georgia State is at 1:15 p.m. and we know that all true Zag fans are wearing their gear today.

Snap a selfie or grab a picture and submit it in the form below. It could be shown on 4 News Now!

Don’t miss a minute of the Zags’ journey at the tournament! We’ll keep you up to date with our Overtime with the Zags coverage.

RELATED: Overtime with the Zags Day 2: Teams hit the practice court

RELATED: Where to get Gonzaga gear

READ: Where to watch the Zags take on Georgia State

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.