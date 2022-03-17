Got Zag swag? Send us your photos!

Erin Robinson,
Posted:
by Erin Robinson
Zag Mania Game Plan for March 28th: It’s game day against FSU
Holly Jones
These little Zags are ready for game day! 

It’s game day for the Zags!

Tip off for the Bulldogs’ game against Georgia State is at 1:15 p.m. and we know that all true Zag fans are wearing their gear today.

Snap a selfie or grab a picture and submit it in the form below. It could be shown on 4 News Now!

Don’t miss a minute of the Zags’ journey at the tournament! We’ll keep you up to date with our Overtime with the Zags coverage

RELATED: Overtime with the Zags Day 2: Teams hit the practice court

RELATED: Where to get Gonzaga gear

READ: Where to watch the Zags take on Georgia State

 

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories