Stevie Nicks set to perform at the Gorge Amphitheatre May 14

QUINCY, Wash. — One of rock and roll’s most recognizable performers is set to play at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

Stevie Nicks will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14.

The singer and songwriter is one of rock and roll’s most successful and groundbreaking artists. She is the only woman to have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice. Collectively, she has sold more than 140 million albums. That includes her solo work and her time with Fleetwood Mac.

As a songwriter, Nicks has penned several Fleetwood Mac classics including the timeless “Landslide,” “Gold Dust Woman,” “Rhiannon” and “Dreams.”

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25. You can get yours here.

