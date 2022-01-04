GOP candidate Tiffany Smiley receives endorsement from Spokane native John Stockton

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Basketball legend and Spokane native John Stockton is throwing his support behind the Republican candidate vying to represent Washington in the Senate.

Smiley is challenging incumbent Democrat Patty Murray.

In a video posted by Smiley’s campaign Tuesday, Stockton made his endorsement official.

“She’s a person who’s fought for some very difficult things in her life and she’s honest, which you hear all the time, but she is. She’s a political outsider and I don’t think she’ll ever let us down. She’s going to work hard. She’s going to dig down and do what’s right. I think we can count on that every single time,” Stockton said.

Smiley said she was “honored” to receive the endorsement.

“John is a basketball legend and hero in our community,” Smiley said in a press release. “My commitment to the people of Washington State is to represent our values in Washington, DC, and it’s going to take team work from all of us to bring the change we need. I look forward to working with John in the months to come to score a victory next November.”

