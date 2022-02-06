Google Chrome changes its logo, but other brands are unrecognizable
SPOKANE, Wash. — Google Chrome just announced a logo redesign for the first time in over eight years.
It’s not really much of a change, as they basically just removed the shadows and made its colors brighter. They say the new icon is meant to express Google’s modern brand expression.
Google Chrome is following the trend of minimalistic logos, something many brands have done in recent years. Companies are “dumbing down” their logos to make them look smarter, new, and appealing to customers. But consumers are unhappy with these changes.
Internet browsers fall into this new trend especially, as the changes make the brand look dull to some. The main culprit for why people don’t like minimalistic logos is Firefox. The company changed their logo so much, its unrecognizable from what it was a few years ago.
While some are furious, the company is only shifting to modern times. Logo nostalgia saddens those who remember the classics, but companies continue to change their icons each year, with many just wanting them to revert to the early 2000’s style.
It’s the same case with Nickelodeon. What was once a playful, fun splatter logo is now just a font with an orange background.
Microsoft, Instagram, and so many other companies are shifting their logos to look like this. Many are furious with the new changes, but over time, everyone will get used to it.
Let’s hope companies just don’t change their logos to a single shade of color to represent their brand anytime soon.
READ: Vote for your favorite things in the Inland Northwest!
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.