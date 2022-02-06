Google Chrome changes its logo, but other brands are unrecognizable

by Will Wixey

Google via CNN

SPOKANE, Wash. — Google Chrome just announced a logo redesign for the first time in over eight years.

It’s not really much of a change, as they basically just removed the shadows and made its colors brighter. They say the new icon is meant to express Google’s modern brand expression.

Some of you might have noticed a new icon in Chrome’s Canary update today. Yes! we’re refreshing Chrome’s brand icons for the first time in 8 years. The new icons will start to appear across your devices soon. pic.twitter.com/aaaRRzFLI1 — Elvin 🌈 (@elvin_not_11) February 4, 2022

Google Chrome is following the trend of minimalistic logos, something many brands have done in recent years. Companies are “dumbing down” their logos to make them look smarter, new, and appealing to customers. But consumers are unhappy with these changes.

Internet browsers fall into this new trend especially, as the changes make the brand look dull to some. The main culprit for why people don’t like minimalistic logos is Firefox. The company changed their logo so much, its unrecognizable from what it was a few years ago.

How did we get here 🙁 pic.twitter.com/oCnjT4QTZf — Xploshi (@Xploshi) February 20, 2021

While some are furious, the company is only shifting to modern times. Logo nostalgia saddens those who remember the classics, but companies continue to change their icons each year, with many just wanting them to revert to the early 2000’s style.

It’s the same case with Nickelodeon. What was once a playful, fun splatter logo is now just a font with an orange background.

I hear that Nickelodeon is trending… and I still haven't gotten used to the logo change from over a decade ago pic.twitter.com/o22LXz1Nrf — 🦇 Batcave Bro Ben! 🦇 (@BasementBros69) February 1, 2022

Microsoft, Instagram, and so many other companies are shifting their logos to look like this. Many are furious with the new changes, but over time, everyone will get used to it.

Let’s hope companies just don’t change their logos to a single shade of color to represent their brand anytime soon.

READ: Vote for your favorite things in the Inland Northwest!

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.