Goodwill receives donations despite posted closure notices, poses risk to employees

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Despite posted closure notices, Goodwill has received numerous donations at many of its sites.

Goodwill closed all of its stores and donation centers on March 26 to protect employees from potential exposure to COVID-19. According to Goodwill, the company was forced to send its employees to clean up donations that were left over the weekend.

“While we appreciate the generosity of our community, donating when we are closed creates multiple risks,” Senior Director of Marketing and Strategic Communications, Heather Alexander, said.

According to Goodwill, unattended donations are often sorted through and stolen before its limited staff can pick them up.

Donations that are left in the rain are often ruined, which creates a financial hardship for Goodwill when the company must pay to have them disposed. These funds are thus taken from various social service programs.

“We anticipate that the need for our programs will be even greater as we come out of this COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has had on employment and finances,” CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Inland Northwest, Clark Brekke, said.

