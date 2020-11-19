Goodbye mud puddles! Drier, cooler weather in the forecast -Kris

We get to take a break from the muddy paws, filthy cars and piles of wet shoes that have become fixtures in many households during this wet workweek. A drying and cooling trend is in the forecast, starting right now! There’s still a chance of some rain or snow showers Wednesday night and Thursday, but the best chance of wet weather will be found over the Palouse and the Idaho Panhandle. Temperatures will drop to right around freezing in many locations Thursday morning, so you might find that roads and sidewalks will be icy in spots. Thursday will be just a little bit cooler, but still above average. With the hope of some sunshine in between the showers, it might not seem any cooler.

While the snow showers continue in the mountains, expect dry conditions Friday through Sunday in Spokane with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will top out in the lower 40s. It’s going to be an amazing weekend to finish up the last of the yard work. Wet, unsettled and occasionally windy weather will return Sunday evening and continue right on through Thanksgiving day. Highs will remain in the lower to mid 40s next week, so while it might be soggy, it won’t be snowy.