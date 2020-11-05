Good weather to “curl up at the coffee house” in your Thursday forecast -Kris

Thursday is going to be a great day to be indoors. Grab your laptop or favorite book. Finish up that school work or stare at election results. Whatever you have to do tomorrow, I hope it can be done with a roof over your head. A powerful storm system will begin picking up our winds overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. Rain will develop through the morning and into Thursday night. It will be especially wet on the Palouse. Despite the wind and rain, temperature will top out in the 50s and 60s, which is about 10 degrees above average.

Friday’s forecast is a little tricky. Spokane will be right on the dividing line between dry weather, and some heavier precipitation to the east. Right now, it looks like a slight chance of rain in Spokane, and a good chance of rain in North Idaho and down onto the Palouse. There’s also the possibility of some mountain snow Friday and into Saturday. A steady cooling trend will continue through the weekend and beyond. By early next week, highs will top out in the 30s.