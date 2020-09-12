Good indoor weekend: sunny and warm, but oh so smoky -Kris

This will be a good weekend to catch up on some indoor projects. The Air Quality in the Inland Northwest is expected to stay in the “Very Unhealthy” range on Saturday and possibly into Sunday. As a result, an AIR QUALITY ALERT will remain in effect for Eastern Washington and North Idaho through Monday morning. Southwesterly winds will continue to bring wildfire smoke into the region from fires burning in Oregon and California. With high pressure in control, it would otherwise be a warm, sunny weekend with near record temperatures. But the smoke will keep things a little cooler. Highs will top out in the mid 80s.

By early next week, cooler temperatures return and we might actually get a little precipitation! A push of marine air on Monday will bring our temperatures back into the 70s. With any luck, light rain showers will arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday.