Goodbye, winter! – Mark

We’re shuffling out winter and welcoming spring!

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Clouds and some sprinkles today

Snow in the mountains

Breezy and showers on Saturday

Sunday is the first day of spring!

Temperatures will be mild with some sprinkles today

Light rain showers with some mountain snow wrap up winter both today and Saturday. More sunshine comes later this weekend as spring arrives Sunday.

Next week, we warm to the low 60ss, making for a very nice first week of spring.