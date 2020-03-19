Goodbye Winter, hello Spring – Mark
Great weather to get outside
Sunny days ahead and this final day of Winter looks to be great.
Temps will be above average and that should set our mood with light winds and a sunny ,blue sky.
The high pressure that keeps us warm and dry erodes Sunday night and we begin next week with clouds and then showers. Take advantage of this dry spell for the weekend.
