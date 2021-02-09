Goodbye mild winter! A late-season Arctic push brings bitter cold to the Inland Northwest -Kris

Don’t let the sunshine fool you this week. It’s going to be COLD. In fact, the coldest weather in almost two years is in the forecast. If you didn’t feel it today, you will tonight. Lows will drop into the teens and single digits around the region as dry, Arctic air seeps in. Highs on Tuesday will only climb into the mid 20s, which is 10 degrees below average. If your kids are like mine, they will still try to leave the house in basketball shorts and a hoodie. Especially when they see the blue skies.

Heavy parkas will definitely be required wardrobe, as it is going to get even colder as the week goes on. Also, breezy conditions on Thursday will make lows in the single digits at the bus stop feel even more biting. The cold begins to moderate a bit for Valentine’s Day weekend, but temperatures will remain below average through the forecast. Precipitation will be hard to come by this week, but there could be some snow on the way by President’s Day on Monday.