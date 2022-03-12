Gonzaga’s Timme surprises first graders before NCAA tournament

by Melissa Luck

Gonzaga's Drew Timme poses with 1st graders at St. Aloysius Gonzaga School in Spokane. Photo Courtesy of St. Aloysius Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. – The smiles under the mustaches say it all: kids in Mrs. Croft’s first-grade class at Spokane’s St. Aloysius Gonzaga were surprised and excited Friday to get a visit from one of the country’s best college basketball players.

St. Al’s is a favorite stop for Zags through the years. The school is just a couple of blocks away from Gonzaga’s campus and goes all-out each year to support the Zags in the NCAA tournament.

Friday, Drew Timme came by and was met with pint-size versions of himself, complete with hand-colored Gonzaga uniforms and mustaches to match his own.

Well my kid had a great day at school! Let’s go Zags!! pic.twitter.com/wtKR1rfNz5 — 𝗠𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗻 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗺𝗲 (@MeganTimme) March 11, 2022

Drew’s mom Megan shared the excitement as well, in a tweet that read “Well, my kid had a great day at school!!”

Timme is a fan favorite on and off the court.

Friday, he and teammate Chet Holmgren were also named as finalists for the Naismith Award, which honors the best players in college basketball every year.

