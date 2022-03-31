Gonzaga’s Timme named Wooden award finalist, Holmgren named All-American

by Will Wixey

AP

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga’s forward and center duo continues to get recognition, even in the postseason.

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme and center Chet Holmgren were both named to the 2022 John Wooden All-American Team on Wednesday. Timme was also tabbed as a finalist for the Wooden Player of the Year Award.

The winner of the Player of the Year Award will be announced April 8. Timme, along with Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji, Wisconsin’s Jonny Davis, Iowa’s Keegan Murray, and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe are finalists for the award.

Timme was also named to the Wooden All-American Team last season. Gonzaga is the only program to have multiple players make the list.

On the season, Timme averaged 18.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and just about 3 assists per game. Holmgren nearly averaged a double double, with 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, along with 1.9 assists and 3.7 blocks.

Timme and Holmgren were also named Second Team All-American by Sporting News and the Associated Press. Timme was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year as well.

