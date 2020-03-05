Gonzaga’s Tillie among five finalists for 2020 Karl Malone Award

Zach Walls by Zach Walls

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash.—On Thursday, Gonzaga University senior forward Killian Tillie was announced as one of the five finalists for the 2020 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.

The award honors the top power forwards in Division I men’s basketball.

Tillie averaged 13.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season despite missing time with an ankle injury.

Additionally, the 6’10” Frenchman led the West Coast Conference in field goal percentage, sinking 58.0% of his shots in conference play.

Joining Tillie as finalists for the award are WCC rival-Brigham Young University’s Yoeli Childs, Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Maryland’s Jalen Smith and Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry.

The winner will be chosen using a combination of input from the Basketball Hall of Fame selection committee and fan voting, which opens March 6, at hoophallawards.com

The 2020 Karl Malone award will be given out on April 10, at The College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Gonzaga women’sbasketball coach Lisa Fortier a semifinalist for Naismith Coach of the Year award

RELATED: Petrusev, Townsend named WCC players of the year

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.