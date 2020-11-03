Gonzaga’s Suggs named to Bob Cousy Award watch list

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs was named to the Bob Cousy Award Watch List Monday.

Named after Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor now in its 18th year recognizes the top point guards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to just 10. In late February, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2021 Bob Cousy Award will be presented April 9, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award, in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.

Suggs is the highest-ranked recruit to ever sign with the Zags. He ranked fifth in ESPN’s Top-100 list in the Class of 2020. The West St. Paul, Minn., native, averaged 23.5 points per game during his senior season at Minnehaha Academy. He also averaged 7.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.8 steals per game helping the Redhawks to a 26-3 record and No. 13 national ranking. As a junior, he averaged 24.2 points, 6.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 steals per game.

Suggs is the second signee in GU program history to be named a McDonald’s All-American, joining former GU standout Zach Collins. Suggs was one of five finalists for the Naismith High School Boys National Player of the Year. He was named the MaxPreps National Male Athlete of the Year, and became the first athlete in Minnesota state history to win the Mr. Football and Mr. Basketball awards in the same year. He won three gold medals with Team USA at the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup, 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

Previous winners of the Bob Cousy Award include Payton Pritchard, Oregon (2020), Ja Morant, Murray State (2019), Jalen Brunson, Villanova (2018), Frank Mason III, Kansas (2017), Tyler Ulis, Kentucky (2016), Delon Wright, Utah (2015), Shabazz Napier, Connecticut (2014), Trey Burke, Michigan (2013), Kendall Marshall, North Carolina (2012), Kemba Walker, Connecticut (2011), Greivis Vasquez, Maryland (2010), Ty Lawson, North Carolina (2009), DJ Augustin, Texas (2008), Acie Law, Texas A & M (2007), Dee Brown, Illinois (2006), Raymond Felton, North Carolina (2005) and Jameer Nelson, St. Joseph’s (2004).

Bob Cousy played for Holy Cross from 1946-1950 winning an NCAA Championship in 1947. He was named a Consensus First-Team All-American in 1950. His success continued at the professional level as a six-time NBA Champion (1957, 1959-1963), NBA Most Valuable Player (1957) and 13-time NBA All-Star (1951-63). In 1996, he was named a member of the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.

For more information on the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #CousyAward on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday.

2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Candidates *

Remy Martin Arizona State Jared Butler Baylor McKinley Wright IV Colorado Marcus Zegarowski Creighton Jalen Crutcher Dayton Scottie Barnes Florida State Jalen Suggs Gonzaga Ayo Dosunmu Illinois Marcus Garrett Kansas Javonte Smart LSU Cade Cunningham Oklahoma State Colbey Ross Pepperdine Daron Russell Rhode Island Jacob Gilyard Richmond Geordano Baker Rutgers Bryce Aiken Seton Hall Matt Coleman III Texas Collin Gillespie Villanova Kihei Clark Virginia D’Mitrik Trice Wisconsin

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2020-21 season*

Gonzaga Athletics