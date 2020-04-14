Gonzaga’s Kispert named national Scholar Athlete of the Year

CLEVELAND – Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert was named the DI-AAA ADA Men’s Scholar Athlete of the Year, and was selected to the 2020 Division I-AAA ADA Men’s Scholar Athlete Team. The 10 winners of the 18th Annual Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Association (DI-AAA ADA) Scholar-Athlete Awards presented by ARMS Software were announced by the DI-AAA Athletics Directors Association Tuesday.

Kispert was also tabbed USBWA All-District IX, NABC Second Team All-District 9 and WCC First Team. He earned Academic All-Conference honors for the second straight season. The Business Administration major has a 3.43 GPA. The junior has helped the Zags win 95 of the 105 games he has played in.

Kispert was a finalist for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award. He was 11th in the West Coast Conference in points per game (13.9) and ninth in minutes played per game (32.9). The Edmonds, Wash., native led the team in three-point made field goals (78) and made 81 percent of his free-throws. He shot 43.8 percent from behind-the-arc in 2019-20.

Basketball players from all Division I-AAA ADA member institutions are eligible for these prestigious awards. Each of the nominees is required to maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.20 (4.00 scale) in undergraduate study and have been a starter or important reserve with legitimate athletics credentials. Nominees must have participated in at least 50 percent (50%) of the team’s games listed on the nomination form. To be eligible for nomination to the Scholar-Athlete Team, he/she must have reached junior academic standing at their institution (ineligible athletics transfers are NOT eligible).

“On behalf of the Division 1-AAA Athletics Directors Association, it is my pleasure to announce this year’s men’s and women’s Scholar-Athlete Teams as well as those selected to receive postgraduate scholarship awards,” stated Division I-AAA ADA Scholar-Athlete Team Selection Committee Chair and Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics at Bradley University, Chris Reynolds. “Recognizing student-athletes who have distinguished themselves on the court and in the classroom is a highlight of our Association each year. We applaud these young men and women for exemplifying a commitment to excellence and demonstrating what it means to achieve as a student-athlete.”

Nigel Williams-Goss was the last Zag to be named the DI-AAA ADA Men’s Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2017. Former GU standouts Kyle Wiltjer and Kelly Olynyk also received the award in 2016 and 2013.

A special Review Committee of Division I-AAA Athletics Directors were responsible for selecting the winners. The 2020 Review Committee consisted of: Chris Reynolds (Committee Chair), Bradley University; Chasse Conque, UTRGV; Irma Garcia, St. Francis College Brooklyn; Phil Hutcheson, Lipscomb University; Robert Lineburg, Radford University; Joan McDermott, University of San Francisco; Jean Lenti Ponsetto, DePaul University; Marianne Reilly, Manhattan College; and Kenneth Siegfried, Cal State Bakersfield.

Men’s Scholar-Athlete Team

 Name Institution Major GPA Seth Adelsperger Belmont University Environmental Science 3.77 Michael Buckland Lipscomb University Corporate Management / Corporate Marketing 3.84 Shyquan Gibbs New Jersey Institute of Technology Business 3.77 Chauncey Hawkins St. Francis College Brooklyn Accounting 3.30 Nate Kennell Bradley University Management Information Systems 3.52 Corey Kispert Gonzaga University Business Administration 3.43 Cameron Krutwig Loyola University Chicago Entrepreneurship 3.42 Tommy Kuhse Saint Mary’s College of California Kinesiology 4.00 Jimbo Lull University of San Francisco Business Administration 3.55 Emmanuel Nzekwesi Oral Roberts University Computer Information Technology 3.42 Jordan Ratinho University of San Francisco Management 3.87

