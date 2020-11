Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie to sign deal with Memphis Grizzlies, ESPN says

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie is signing a two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN.

In a tweet Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said he was tipped off on the news by Tillie’s agent.

French F Killian Tillie of Gonzaga is signing a two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, his agent Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

