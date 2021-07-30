Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs selected 5th overall by Orlando in the NBA draft
SPOKANE, Wash. — When Jalen Suggs stepped foot on campus in Spokane it was known he would be a lottery pick in the NBA draft and it became a reality Thursday night being selected 5th overall by the Orlando Magic.
Suggs made a big impact his only season at Gonzaga averaging 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
He will always be remembered for hitting a near half-court shot at the buzzer to beat UCLA in the Final Four and advance Gonzaga to their second NCAA championship game.
Suggs will team with former Washington Husky Markelle Fultz in the Magic backcourt.
