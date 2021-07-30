Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs selected 5th overall by Orlando in the NBA draft

Keith Osso,
Posted:
by Keith Osso
Recap: See Key Moments In The Gonzaga Baylor Championship Basketball Game
Michael Conroy

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates after making a basket during the second half of the championship game against Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

SPOKANE, Wash. — When Jalen Suggs stepped foot on campus in Spokane it was known he would be a lottery pick in the NBA draft and it became a reality Thursday night being selected 5th overall by the Orlando Magic.

4 Killed, Including Child, In Calif. Shooting; Biden Pitches Infrastructure Plan; Baseball’s Back!

Michael Conroy

Suggs made a big impact his only season at Gonzaga averaging 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

He will always be remembered for hitting a near half-court shot at the buzzer to beat UCLA in the Final Four and advance Gonzaga to their second NCAA championship game.

Suggs will team with former Washington Husky Markelle Fultz in the Magic backcourt.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Top Stories