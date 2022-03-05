Gonzaga’s Holmgren and Timme named to Wooden Award Ballot

by Will Wixey

Photo by Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Los Angeles Athletic Club named Gonzaga basketball players Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme to the 2022 Men’s National Ballot for the John R. Wooden Award.

The ballot consists of 15 student-athletes who are candidates for the Wooden Award All American Team and Wooden Award Trophy as the most outstanding college basketball player in the United States.

Holmgren, a freshman, just tied the West Coast Conference record for blocks per game, averaging 3.7. He is also fourth in the nation in total blocks with 97 on the season. He leads the West Coast Conference in rebounds per game as well, hauling in 9.7 each game.

Timme is averaging 17.6 points per game, 6.4 rebounds per game, and 0.89 blocks per game. He recently won the West Coast Conference Player of the Year award and was a Preseason All-American.

Only two schools have multiple players on the ballot, Gonzaga and Auburn (Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith).

Voting takes place from March 14 to March 21. The finalists for the award will be announced on March 30.

