Gonzaga’s Holmgren and Timme named Second Team All-American

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga seems to have quite the forward and center duo.

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme were both named Second Team All-American by Sporting News. Sporting News is one of four teams the NCAA employs in establishing its consensus All-America team.

Holmgren currently ranks fourth in the nation in total blocks (97) and blocks per game (3.6). He’s tied the West Coast Conference record for blocks per game, and has more blocked shots than missed field goals on the season! He’s also averaging 14.4 points per game and 9.7 blocks per game.

It’s Timme’s second time getting selected to the All-American second team. He was just recently named the WCC Player of the Year. He currently leads the Zags in points with 17.6 a game. He is averaging 6.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and .9 blocks per game.

Gonzaga is also the only college that had multiple players selected to All-American teams this year.

