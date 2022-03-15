Gonzaga’s Holmgren and Timme named NABC First Team All-District

by Will Wixey

Photo by Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga’s towering dynamic duo has done it again.

Just ahead of the NCAA Tournament, the National Association of Basketball Coaches named Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren First Team All-District 9. Coaches across the NCAA Division I made the All-District selections.

Holmgren is tied with the West Coast Conference record for blocks per game, averaging 3.7 per league game. The freshman center is also fourth in the nation in total blocks (104) and blocks per game (3.59). He’s averaging 14.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in his college career.

Timme also shined this season, leading the team in points with 17.5 per game. He was recently awarded the WCC Player of the Year and ranks 14th in the nation in shooting percentage with 58.8-percent. He also boasts an overall record of 86-6 in his Gonzaga appearances.

Other selections to the District 9 First Team include BYU’s Alex Barcello, San Francisco’s Jamaree Bouyea, and UC Irvine’s Collin Welp. Saint Mary’s Head Coach Randy Bennett won Coach of the Year.

