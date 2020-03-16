Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev named second team All-America by USA Today and CBS Sports

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

Gonzaga sophomore Filip Petrusev receieves second team All-American honors as the college basketball season ends abruptly.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev led the Bulldogs to a 31-2 record before it came to an abrupt end after their 17th WCC Championship in 22 seasons last week in Las Vegas.

Today, both USA Today and CBS Sports named the sophomore to their second team All-America, after averaging 17.5 points per game (team high) and third most in the West Coast Conference. He also averaged 7.9 rebounds a game, and shot a league-best 56.2 percent from the floor. Those statistics helped him earn the 2020 WCC Player of the Year award. According to Gonzaga athletics, Petrusev became the first underclassman (sophomore) to receive that honor since 1981.

He was on the national ballot for the John R. Wooden Award, which is presented to the nation’s best player. He is currently a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award, which is expected to be announced sooner than later due to the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament.

