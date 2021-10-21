Gonzaga’s Drew Timme named to Karl Malone Award watch list
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga basketball’s Drew Timme has been named to the Karl Malone Award watch list.
The junior forward won the award last season.
The award is named after Hall of Famer and two-time NBA MVP Karl Malone, and honors top power forwards in Division I men’s basketball.
Timme, who is entering his third season with the Zags, was named Second Team All-American by the AP, NABC and USBWA in the 2020-21 season. He was also a First Team All-West Coast Conference selection and the NCAA Tournament West Regional Most Outstanding Player.
The winner of the 2022 Karl Malone Award will be presented alongside four other members of the Men’s Starting Five.
