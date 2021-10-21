Gonzaga’s Drew Timme named to Karl Malone Award watch list

by Erin Robinson

Darron Cummings FILE - Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates with teammate guard Aaron Cook (4) after making a basket during the second half of a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against UCLA at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, in this Saturday, April 3, 2021, file photo. The Zags were the runaway top choice in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball preseason poll released Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Gonzaga lost AP All-Americans Corey Kispert and Jalen Suggs to the NBA, but second-team selection Drew Timme (19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds) and starting guard Andrew Nembhard return.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga basketball’s Drew Timme has been named to the Karl Malone Award watch list.

The junior forward won the award last season.

The award is named after Hall of Famer and two-time NBA MVP Karl Malone, and honors top power forwards in Division I men’s basketball.

Timme, who is entering his third season with the Zags, was named Second Team All-American by the AP, NABC and USBWA in the 2020-21 season. He was also a First Team All-West Coast Conference selection and the NCAA Tournament West Regional Most Outstanding Player.

The winner of the 2022 Karl Malone Award will be presented alongside four other members of the Men’s Starting Five.

RELATED: Drew Timme named Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year

READ: Gonzaga is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25; UCLA, Kansas next

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.