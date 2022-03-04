Gonzaga’s Drew Timme named a top 5 finalist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

by Erin Robinson

AP

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga’s Drew Timme has been named a top-five finalist for this year’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year award.

The award is named after the Class of 1995 Hall of Famer and three-time NCAA Champion.

Timme, a pre-season All-American and 2022 West Coast Conference Player of the Year, is averaging 17.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.89 blocked shots per game.

He is up for the award along with Walker Kessler (Auburn), Adama Sanogo (Connecticut), Kofi Cockburn (Illinois) and Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky).

The winner will be announced on a to-be-determined date.

