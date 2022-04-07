Gonzaga’s Drew Timme announces he’s entering the 2022 NBA Draft

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga basketball’s star forward Drew Timme is entering the 2022 NBA Draft.

Timme made the announcement Thursday on social media.

In his post, he said coming to Spokane was “one of the best decisions I have ever made.” He thanked his coaches, teammates, friends, and fans for supporting him during his time at Gonzaga.

The announcement comes after Gonzaga lost to Arkansas in the Sweet 16 of the March Madness tournament. Timme was the Zags’ leading scorer last season and has earned countless accolades during his time with the team. He also helped lead the Bulldogs to the men’s National Championship in 2021.

