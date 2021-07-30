Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert selected 15th overall by Washington in the NBA draft

by Keith Osso

Young Kwak FILE - Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert prepares to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Loyola Marymount in Spokane, Wash., in this Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, file photo. Kispert has made The Associated Press All-America first team, announced Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The ultimate leader for the Gonzaga Bulldogs is headed from Washington state to Washington D.C. as Corey Kispert is selected 15th overall in the NBA draft Thursday night.

Kispert was a four year starter for the Bulldogs who transformed himself from a good player, to an All-American through his legendary work ethic at Gonzaga.

Kispert averaged 18.6 points, and 5 rebounds per game as a Senior and shot 44 percent from three-point range. Kispert is regarded as one of the best shooters in the draft class.

Kispert is now reunited with another Gonzaga star Rui Hachimura.

