Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren named Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist

by Will Wixey

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s safe to say Gonzaga has a young shining star on their roster.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club named Zags’ freshman center Chet Holmgren as a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.

Currently, Holmgren is averaging 3.6 blocks per game and has 97 blocks total. He ranks fourth in the nation in both categories.

He leads the West Coast Conference in blocks and is two blocks shy for seventh-most in a career in Gonzaga’s program history. He leads the WCC and ranks 21st in rebounds per game, averaging 9.7.

He’s also the only freshman featured on the list.

READ: New collective aims to help Gonzaga athletes with NIL rights

READ: Gonzaga, Arizona remain atop AP Top 25 in week of changes

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.