Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard named top five finalists for Point Guard of the Year award

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard is getting recognition as one of the top point guards in the NCAA.

The Canadian basketball player was named one of five finalists for the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year award.

Nembhard’s competition for the award includes James Akinjo (Baylor), Sahvir Wheeler (Kentucky), Tyger Campbell (UCLA), and Collin Gillsepie (Villanova).

Nembhard is currently averaging 11.1 points per game, 5.5 assists per game, and has a 3.0 assist-to-turnover ratio. He ranks eighth in the nation for assists per game and 20th in the assists-to-turnovers ratio.

“The five point guards who have been selected as finalists for this prestigious award have proven themselves as the most premier floor generals in the country,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “They have continually demonstrated the playmaking and leadership skills that Bob Cousy was famous for, which will help them and their teams as they finish out the season in search of a national title.”

This month, the finalists will be presented to Bob Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the award will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

The winner will be announced on a to be determined date in the future.

