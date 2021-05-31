Gonzaga not selected to host NCAA baseball regional next weekend

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs finished off a 33-17 season and were hoping it would be enough to host their NCAA baseball regional, the learned Sunday they have not been awarded with that responsibility.

The Zags are coming off a season that saw them finish 20-7 in the WCC and win the regular season title for the fist time since 2017. Gonzaga not only lost their last two games against San Diego this weekend, they were outscored 19-2 in those two games, ultimately it probably cost them a chance to be a host.

The entire tournament field will be announced on ESPN2 Monday morning at 9am pacific time.

