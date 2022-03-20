Gonzaga women’s team to play No. 1 seed Louisville Sunday

by Will Wixey

The No. 9 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs kick off the second round of the tournament with a tough matchup against the No. 1 seed Louisville Cardinals.

The Bulldogs are coming off a resounding win against #8 seed Nebraska, beating the Cornhuskers 68-55. The team was led in points by Kayleigh Truong, who put up 20 in the outing.

Louisville is the fourth-best ranked team in women’s college basketball, earning them the No. 1 seed in their division. The Cardinals have lots of young talent on their squad, including Hailey Van Lith who led the team in points in their dominating win against Albany.

Tipoff is at 4 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

