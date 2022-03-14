Gonzaga women’s team named No. 9 seed, to face Nebraska in first round

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga women’s basketball team is headed to the big dance.

The Zags ranked as the #9 seed in the tournament this year and are scheduled to take on the #8 seeded Nebraska in the First Round of the NCAA tournament.

The seeds for the women’s tournament were named around 5 p.m. on Selection Sunday. The Zags already punched their ticket to the tournament after beating BYU in the West Coast Conference Championship game.

The Zags play the Cornhuskers on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight for the tournament will also take place at the Spokane Arena this year on March 25-28.

