Gonzaga women’s basketball team wins West Coast Coast Conference Championship

by Will Wixey

PARADISE, Nev. — The Gonzaga women’s basketball team are West Coast Conference champions!

The Zags beat the BYU Cougars in the West Coast Conference Women’s Championship game, upsetting them 71-59. The Zags pulled ahead early in the first half and never seemed to look back.

Center Melody Kempton led the team in points, putting up a solid 15, with guard Kaylynne Truong trailing closely behind with 14. Kayleigh Truong had 12 in the outing along with four assists. And Abby O’Connor came away with an impressive ten rebounds, while forward Anamaria Virjoghe hauled in six.

With the win, the Zags women’s team secured an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Gonzaga is currently expected to be the 11th seed in the tournament, but will likely move up a few spots after the resounding win. The Bulldogs are considered for the last four byes according to projections from ESPN.

BYU already has a lock on the tournament and is expected to be the fifth seed.

