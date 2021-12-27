Gonzaga Women’s Basketball games postponed because of COVID-19

by Alex Crescenti

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga women’s basketball team won’t be playing this week.

Two upcoming games for the team have been postponed because of COVID-19 related issues within the program, the university announced Monday.

The team was scheduled to play San Francisco on Thursday evening at home and then at Loyola Marymount on Saturday. LMU announced earlier on Monday its team was dealing with its own COVID-19 related issues.

Gonzaga said it’s working with the West Coast Conference and the other institutions to reschedule the games.

The university is also working to reschedule the jersey ceremony for Courtney Vandersloot to a later date as well. She was set to be honored on Thursday.

This is the first time this season the women’s team has had to postpone games.

RELATED: Gonzaga Athletics will honor former women’s basketball player

RELATED: University of Miami pulls out of the Sun Bowl because of COVID-19

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.