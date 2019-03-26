Gonzaga women take on OSU in second round of NCAA tournament

Kelsie Morgan by Kelsie Morgan

The Gonzaga women’s basketball team will take on Oregon State in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The 5th seeded Gonzaga women took down Little Rock Saturday despite being down two starters.

Tip-off is at 6:00 p.m. The Zags will likely be up agaisnt an unfriendly crowd, playing on OSU’s home court in the Gill Coliseum.

