Gonzaga Women rout Pacific at home

by Alex Crescenti

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kayleigh Troung led all scorers with 14 points as Gonzaga cruised to a 79-38 win against Pacific on Thursday night. Four Bulldog players scored in double digits as the team shot better than 51% from the field and 50% from 3 point range. On the flip side the Tigers were shut down by the defense of Gonzaga going 0-18 from beyond the arc. Head Coach Lisa Fortier said after the game the team has been working on taking away other teams the ability to shoot from deep.

“Their good shooters that did get some off, but they were all rushed, there was nothing that was open. We also tried to eliminate the easies and they didn’t have any easy open looks and if they do they would have knocked them down. So we flew around, I thought disruptions was a big key for us,” said Fortier.

With the win the Bulldogs improve to 17-4 overall on the season and 8-0 in WCC play. Gonzaga will now face their toughest WCC opponent so far this season when they welcome 16 ranked BYU into the McCarthy Athletic Center on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.